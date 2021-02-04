Advertisement

Bench comes up big as Dukes win fourth straight

The James Madison men's basketball team defeated Elon, 78-57, Wednesday evening at the Atlantic...
The James Madison men's basketball team defeated Elon, 78-57, Wednesday evening at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team defeated Elon, 78-57, Wednesday evening at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

The Dukes’ bench came up big in the game, scoring 32 points in the victory. Jalen Hodge poured in 13 points, including three three-pointers, Zach Jacobs scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds, while Michael Christmas scored eight points and grabbed six boards. Starters Terrell Stickland and Matt Lewis scored 15 points and 14 points respectively for JMU.

Wednesday’s win marks JMU’s fourth straight victory. The Dukes improve to 10-5 overall and 5-1 in CAA play.

