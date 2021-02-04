Advertisement

City picks consultant for Heritage Oaks golf course study

Heritage Oaks Golf Course is owned by the city of Harrisonburg
By John Hood
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since May of 2020, the city of Harrisonburg has been looking at ways to run the Heritage Oaks Golf Course more efficiently and now the city has selected a consultant to look at the costs of operations.

Golf Business Advisory of Williamsburg was picked in January following a competitive bid process

Mike Parks, the spokesperson for the city of Harrisonburg, said the study will cost the city $22,500 and will look at ways to increase profit while decreasing expenses.

Parks said, as of now, the golf course costs more to run than what the city is bringing in. Following this, another swing will be made at an additional study to give the city even more insight into the future of the golf course.

“We’re also going to work with the Urban Land Institute for a second study that will focus just on land use issues,” Parks said. “So we hope that also will be wrapped up in the spring, so with those two studies combined city council should have a lot of information to move forward with.”

Parks said the second should cost an additional $10,000 but the two studies combined will not exceed $32,000.

The community will be encouraged to provide input and more information on how will be coming out in the coming weeks.

Both studies are expected to be completed in spring 2021.

