Constitutional amendment to restore voting rights for former inmates passed in committee

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - A proposed constitutional amendment to restore the right-to-vote for some inmates once their sentence is over was passed by a committee in Virginia’s House of Delegates.

Democrat Del. Charniele Herring representing Fairfax presented HJ 555 to the Privileges and Election Committee.

What a great way to start the day! My proposed constitutional amendment that will put an end to the disenfranchisement of felons has passed out of the Privileges and Elections Committee and is on its way to the house floor! pic.twitter.com/uLjkkgNEpR — Charniele Herring (@C_Herring) February 3, 2021

The amendment, if passed by the General Assembly and the governor, would automatically restore voting rights to inmates upon release.

“They count people who are incarcerated in the census. They make money off the backs of people who are incarcerated due to that census. When they are released from that incarceration they come home, they pay taxes, work and feed into the economics of this system. They should have a voice in it,” Sheba Williams with NoLef Turns explained.

Williams and her husband started NoLef Turns to help people formerly incarcerated find employment and restore their rights.

“All the barriers that came with the conviction after their time was done, was something that really kind of stood out to us,” Williams explained.

Williams said this legislation is a huge step in the right direction.

“People are so much more than their conviction. It’s time, it’s well past time for people to be able to be valued and have their voice heard. So I’m here for it,” she said.

During his time as Virginia’s democratic governor, Terry McAuliffe restored the voting rights for thousands of Virginians. He testified in favor of HJ 555 on Wednesday.

“This is a Jim Crow-era racist [law] that was put in our constitution in 1902 specifically to disenfranchise Black Virginians and unfortunately it has been very successful. Those who have paid their debt back to society still have been prevented from getting the right to vote back,” McAuliffe, who is running for governor again, said.

To read more and follow HJ 555, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.