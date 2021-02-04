Advertisement

CVS announces 8 additional pharmacy locations to offer COVID-19 vaccine; Harrisonburg and Woodstock are on the list

Earlier this month, CVS Health was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as one of two providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.(NBC12)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Just a few days after CVS Pharmacy announced 28 CVS locations across Virginia would begin administering COVID-19 vaccines, the pharmacy chain said an additional eight pharmacy locations have been added to the list.

None of the original 28 locations were in the Shenandoah Valley. But now, CVS says additional locations in Harrisonburg and Woodstock are planning to offer vaccinations.

WHSV has reached out to CVS Pharmacy to determine which locations in Harrisonburg and Woodstock will offer the vaccine. Stay tuned for updates.

For the pharmacy locations that will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccines, appointments will become available for booking as early as February 9 as stores receive shipments of the vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in the commonwealth will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, and patients must register in advance. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

If you meet the criteria and would like to register for an appointment at CVS to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, you can do so by clicking here. You can also register for an appointment through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.

The CVS locations to offer the COVID-19 vaccine at this time are located in Abingdon, Alexandria, Arlington, Bedford, Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Chatham, Chesapeake, Danville, Dublin, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Gainesville, Hampton, Harrisonburg, Leesburg, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Mechanicsville, Midlothian, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Roanoke, Rocky Mount, Stafford, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warrenton, Williamsburg, Winchester and Woodstock.

