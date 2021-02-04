Advertisement

Giant Food donates $60K to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Giant Food donates $60,000 to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Giant Food donates $60,000 to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.(NBC29)
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Giant Food presented a $60,000 check Thursday, February 4, to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB).

The money will provide around 110,000 pounds of family-friendly food for partner pantries operating near Giant grocery stores in BRAFB’s service area.

The food bank has had to purchase more items than usual to meet the growing needs for help.

BRAFB CEO Michael McKee says donations like this are paramount in helping respond to the lingering coronavirus pandemic.

“The vast majority of our operations are supported with charitable giving. In a more than three-quarters of what we’re doing is made possible by generous donors like Giant Family Foundation, but equally important individual donors throughout the community,” McKee said.

Giant Family Foundation has given more than $300,000 in cash contributions the past three years alone to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and more than a million pounds of food donations per year.

