Gov. Northam plans for children to return to school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam says he plans to put children back in school.

The governor was in Norfolk on Feb. 3 to tour a vaccination clinic for Norfolk Public Schools teachers and staff.

“If we are going to get our children back to school, we want it to be done safely and responsibly,” Northam said.

While he noted that students learn better inside classrooms, the governor also says schools have not been the source of widespread outbreaks.

“This pandemic has hit everybody it has especially hit our children and their families they learn better when back in school we are doing everything we are doing to make that a priority,” Northam said.

