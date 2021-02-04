Advertisement

Gov. Northam plans for children to return to school

(WDBJ7)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam says he plans to put children back in school.

The governor was in Norfolk on Feb. 3 to tour a vaccination clinic for Norfolk Public Schools teachers and staff.

“If we are going to get our children back to school, we want it to be done safely and responsibly,” Northam said.

While he noted that students learn better inside classrooms, the governor also says schools have not been the source of widespread outbreaks.

“This pandemic has hit everybody it has especially hit our children and their families they learn better when back in school we are doing everything we are doing to make that a priority,” Northam said.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photos
Virginia Senate passes bill requiring in-person school
Reggie Green
GoFundMe created for friend of Staunton’s West End
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
VDH: Case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Northwest Va.
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Former city councilmember Bruce Elder has died, according to Staunton's mayor
Bruce Elder, former Staunton councilman, has died

Latest News

Virginia is halting deactivations of idle E-ZPass accounts
VCU researchers study UK COVID-19 strain as variant makes its way to Commonwealth
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,059 on Thursday
Kids around the Valley enjoy a snow day
Kids around the Valley enjoy a snow day