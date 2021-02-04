Harrisonburg reminds home and business owners of snow removal policies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After the last snowflakes have fallen after a snow system, the clock starts ticking for when you must remove snow from your property in the Friendly City.

Because this week’s snowfall was 6 inches or less, snow needed to be removed from business and homeowner’s sidewalks within 24 hours and that was up at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

If you do not clear it off, public works may leave you a notice to get it done within 24 hours or the city will hire a contractor to do it for you.

Tom Hartman, the Director of Public Works, said the city has not had to do that for several years, but it could cost between $50 and $100.

“We don’t expect the property owners to clear the full 5-foot width,” Hartman said. “We understand that sometimes sidewalks that are adjacent to the roadway are going to get more snow placed in them because of our plowing operations, so they just need to do their best to clear a footpath.”

He said if they just want to see people making their best effort to make the sidewalks safe.

“In some cases, people walk on top of [the snow] and pack it down, gets icy and is hard to pick up, we allow the property owner to put sand, gravel, grit or something down to provide some traction,” Hartman said.

If you need to report a home or business, you can call Harrisonburg Public Works at (540) 434-5928 or email publicworks@harrisonburgva.gov.

For more information on Harrisonburg snow and ice removal, click here.

