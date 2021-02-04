House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath for impeachment case
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats on Thursday asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.
A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.
The Senate impeachment trial starts in earnest on February 9. Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.
