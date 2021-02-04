Advertisement

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Wednesday, February 3

By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Wednesday, February 3:

For coverage of the Valley District Tournaments, click here.

BOYS

Madison County 62, Luray 33

Page County 66, Rappahannock County 58

GIRLS

Luray 65, Madison County 43

Page County 60, Rappahannock County 38

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

BOYS

Ricky Campbell (Page County): 21 points, 5 rebounds

Canaan Pierce (Page County): 20 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists

GIRLS

Leah Hilliard (Page County): 11 points

Morgan Lucas (Page County): 10 points, 13 rebounds

