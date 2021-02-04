H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Wednesday, February 3
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Wednesday, February 3:
BOYS
Madison County 62, Luray 33
Page County 66, Rappahannock County 58
GIRLS
Luray 65, Madison County 43
Page County 60, Rappahannock County 38
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
BOYS
Ricky Campbell (Page County): 21 points, 5 rebounds
Canaan Pierce (Page County): 20 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists
GIRLS
Leah Hilliard (Page County): 11 points
Morgan Lucas (Page County): 10 points, 13 rebounds
