JMU picked to win CAA South Division

The James Madison women’s lacrosse team has been picked to win the CAA South Division during the 2021 season.(WHSV)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team has been picked to win the CAA South Division during the 2021 season.

JMU earned six of seven first-place votes in the preseason poll. The Dukes are competing against Elon and William & Mary in the South Division during the 2021 season.

Press Release from JMU Athletics - Wednesday, February 3

James Madison women’s lacrosse has been picked as the overwhelming favorite in the Colonial Athletic Association’s south division, and three starters were selected to the Preseason All-CAA Team in a vote by the league’s seven head coaches.

JMU received the maximum six first-place votes to claim the top spot in the south. Elon was picked second, followed by William & Mary.

In the north and just like the Dukes, Hofstra also received six first-place votes to garner the top spot in that division. Towson was picked second, Drexel third and Delaware fourth.

The conference is using a divisional format this season to reduce travel and with the health, safety and well-being of coaches and student-athletes in mind.

JMU’s three representatives on the preseason all-conference team include redshirt junior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty, redshirt senior defender Emma Johnson and redshirt sophomore defender Rachel Matey.

It’s the third straight year Dougherty earned the league’s preseason accolade and the second straight season for Johnson. Matey garnered the distinction for the first time in her career after she, as well as Dougherty and Johnson, were named 2021 Preseason All-Americans.

The 10th-ranked Dukes open the season on Saturday, Feb. 13 when it travels to Chapel Hill, N.C., to face #1 North Carolina.

CAA Predicted Order of Finish (1st-place votes in parentheses)

SOUTH DIVISION

  • JMU (6)
  • Elon (1)
  • William & Mary

NORTH DIVISION

  • Hofstra (6)
  • Towson (1)
  • Drexel
  • Delaware

