JMU softball picked to win CAA South Division

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team has been picked to win the CAA South Division during the 2021 season.

The Dukes earned seven of eight first-place votes. The CAA South Division features JMU, Elon, Charleston, and UNCW this spring.

Press Release from JMU Athletics - Thursday, February 4

The Colonial Athletic Association announced the 2021 Preseason Poll selecting James Madison as the favorite in the South Division on Thursday morning.

The conference is using a divisional format this season to reduce travel and with the health, safety and well-being of coaches and student-athletes in mind.

The Dukes are the heavily favored first-place selection in the South Division with seven first-place votes to total 25 points. Elon claimed second with 18 points, followed by Charleston and UNCW.

In the North Division, Delaware was named the favorite with 22 points and four first place votes. Drexel followed in second with 18 points and three first-place votes, then Towson and Hofstra.

Head coach Loren LaPorte will be returning 14 letterwinners from the 2020 season, with majority of the starting lineup back, including Sara Jubas, Logan Newton, Kate Gordon and Odicci Alexander.

The Dukes will be entering the 2021 season receiving votes in the NFCA Preseason Coach’s Poll and the //ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Poll. The team will open the season at the UVA Tournament on Feb. 27.

2021 CAA Softball Preseason Poll

NORTH

Delaware (4)

Drexel (3)

Towson (1)

Hofstra

SOUTH

JMU (7)

Elon (1)

Charleston

UNCW

