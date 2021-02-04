Light snow & rain tonight, but a change for Sunday- again

(WHSV) - Two systems still affecting our area over the next few days.

THURSDAY: Staying cloudy and chilly for the night as temperatures for the evening drop into the 30s. Turning breezy at times for the evening once again.

Our next system starts to move in after about 9pm for our West Virginia areas and closer to midnight for the Valley with some light snow. This will be fighting off some dry air at first.

Then this will turn into a light wintry mix with rain into Early Friday. Temperatures will be marginal freezing overnight so while there can be some slick spots- marginal temperatures and limited moisture will prevent a much icier morning. Best chance of any slick spots will be across the Potomac Highlands where some icing is possible, mountain roads and bridges and overpasses.

Limited moisture with this system (WHSV)

FRIDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s. A wintry mix with rain early. This may still impact some roads but surface temperatures will be marginal around freezing. Then a cold rain but moisture is limited with this system. This will be very early and quick, drying out after about 7am. The exception is some snow showers for the Alleghenies for the rest of the morning.

Decreasing clouds for the rest of the afternoon. With afternoon sunshine, it will be very pleasant with highs in the mid 40s yet again. If the breeze turns just a little more westerly, that may help rise the Valley into the upper 40s. Turning a bit breezy for the day but sunshine for the afternoon will lead to more snow melt again. It can be cool with the breeze.

Clear and chilly for the evening with temperatures in the 40s. Cold air surges in for the weekend so it will turn very cold again overnight. Clear for the night and cold. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s. Another chilly day but plenty of sunshine. Highs in the low 40s but it will be breezy at times for the day, making it feel a bit cooler. If you have any outdoor chores for this weekend, Saturday will be your best day to get those done. Cloudy overnight with lows in the low and mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Yes I know we had updated the forecast and said Sunday’s storm looked like a dud. That has now changed. Snow is back on the table for Sunday morning but there’s a lot of uncertainty with this system. At this point snow Sunday morning is possible but there’s not much more detail than that. This will highly depend if two areas of low pressure come together and how close by the low will be. We will be updating changes so stay tuned.

NEXT WEEK CHANGES: Right now the early part of the week looks to stay above average. We are still expecting a blast of Arctic air but that now looks to be delayed until the end of next week.

MONDAY: Morning temperatures on Monday will start in the 20s, so a cold one to start the work week. Plenty of sunshine for the day and a pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. As we go into the evening hours, temperatures will fall into the 30s with some clouds moving in. Overnight lows near 30.

TUESDAY: Chilly to begin the day with temperatures rising through the 30s. More clouds than sunshine and we’re looking at a few rain showers for the day, but not a washout. Cool but pleasant with highs in the mid 40s. Overnight lows near 30.

