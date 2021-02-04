Advertisement

Lottery revenues rise in Virginia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Lottery had a strong showing in the last half of last year, and new instant games were a large part of that success.

July 1, the lottery began offering online games. And they brought in more than $260 million in sales through the end of the year.

Ferhan Hamid is Chairman of the Virginia Lottery Board.

“The I-lottery sales have been astounding and I congratulate you... on that,” Hamid told the lottery staff. “I think that’s tremendous.”

Members of the lottery board approved emergency casino regulations that will be refined over the next 18 months.

They also received an update on the recent launch of sports betting in Virginia.

Five companies are now approved to operate in the state, with more on the way.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photos
Virginia Senate passes bill requiring in-person school
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says Christina Sue Ritchie has been missing since...
UPDATE: Missing Augusta County woman safely located
Former city councilmember Bruce Elder has died, according to Staunton's mayor
Bruce Elder, former Staunton councilman, has died
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
File image
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating report of armed robbery

Latest News

Heritage Oaks Golf Course is owned by the city of Harrisonburg
City picks consultant for Heritage Oaks golf course study
Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County
Members of Harrisonburg City Council says they are not for jail expansion
Evening Weather forecast 2/3/2021
Evening Weather forecast 2/3/2021
UVA antibody trials suggest treatment successfully prevents COVID-19 symptoms and infections