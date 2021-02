HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 14 Virginia men’s basketball team earned a road win at NC State, 64-57, Wednesday night.

Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy III each scored 18 points for the Cavaliers, who improve to 12-3 overall and 8-1 in ACC play.

UVA is scheduled to host Pittsburgh Saturday at 4 p.m. with TV coverage on ESPN.

