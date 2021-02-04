No. 16 Virginia Tech falls on the road at Pitt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 16 Virginia Tech men’s basketball team suffered a road loss at Pittsburgh, 83-72, Wednesday night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Keve Aluma scored 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out five assists in the loss. Justyn Mutts added 17 points and six rebounds for the Hokies. Xavier Johnson came off the bench to score a career-high 32 points for the Panthers.

Virginia Tech falls to 13-4 overall and 7-3 in ACC play.

