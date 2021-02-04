Northern New York state digs out after Nor’Easter and many don’t mind

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - People around the north country are dealing with the snow by working in it and playing in it. We went to West Carthage to check in with folks to see what they’re doing.

Just a quick time lapse of about 30 minutes worth of the snow this morning. A steady snow continues to fall here in Watertown. #NYwx #NNYwx pic.twitter.com/nxuN5HJ9aX — Kris Hudson (@KrisHudson_WX) February 2, 2021

“I’m so used to it, I’ve been here since 1978.” To Abe Garcia, this snowfall is no big deal. “Carthage has been getting blasted here every week so it’s kinda normal now,” he said

Garcia is so used to the snow, he clears it away in his shorts!

But while Abe’s legs aren’t covered, just about everything else is - the trees, the homes, the cars. With big snowfall comes big snow banks. But most folks will tell you, dealing with the winter weather is just part of living in the north country which is in northern New York state. Watertown, NY is a hot spot for heavy lake effect snow and averages around 100″ of snow a year.

“My husband’s not crazy about it. He keeps saying we’re moving, but I like the winter! So it’s fine by me,” said Ruth Huntley, who was shoveling.

Although managing a snowfall this heavy is a lot of work, it can also be a lot of fun.

“Give it a chance. Find something to do outside. Enjoy it,” said a snowshoer.

We average about 100” here in Watertown with the Tug Hill averaging 200”+ a year.



This is the snow banks outside my apartment from this season taken yesterday before it was done snowing. *not all from yesterday’s storm* pic.twitter.com/8o3N4D20lp — Kris Hudson (@KrisHudson_WX) February 4, 2021

It’s a good thing people generally have a good attitude about the winter because Punxsutawney Phil has predicted more is to come.

“He’s right! We always get six weeks,” said Huntley.

As for the rest of the tri-county region, Winthrop in St. Lawrence County reported 14 inches of snow and Watertown in Jefferson County had 11.7 inches as of late Wednesday morning.

The Lewis County village of Croghan got a foot of snow as of Tuesday evening, according to a report from the National Weather Service.

This is the snowfall report map you've been looking for! Thanks to everyone for your reports over the past 2 days! pic.twitter.com/7VBAOeTYsC — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) February 3, 2021

