Old Dominion Electric Cooperative sets net-zero carbon dioxide emissions goal

(WJRT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WHSV/ODEC News Release) — Old Dominion Electric Cooperative, a power provider of 11 electric distribution cooperatives, announced a goal on Thursday to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by the year 2050.

According to a press release from Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC), the company has also set an interim goal to reduce its carbon intensity by 50 percent from levels in 2005 by the year 2030.

The press release says since 2005, ODEC has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 46 percent and has reduced its carbon intensity by 44 percent.

ODEC reports the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, one of ODEC’s electric distribution cooperatives, will be dedicating a portion of its strategic plan for the future of clean energy integration, and these conversations will be ongoing at the board of director level this year.

According to the press release, more than 35 percent of ODEC’s energy was generated by non-carbon dioxide emitting resources in 2020, and power from ODEC’s only coal plant has declined from 25 percent of its power supply in 2005 to five percent in 2019.

ODEC reports the company has 300 MW of wind, solar and landfill gas as part of its resource mix and has plans to add additional renewable resources in the future. The company also says it is investing in battery storage opportunities.

