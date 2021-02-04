Advertisement

Page County fails to pass solar ordinance

By John Hood
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Solar farms in Page County will have to wait even longer after the county’s Board of Supervisors failed to approve an ordinance Tuesday night that would regulate solar energy being built in the county.

More than two years ago, the supervisors began looking at structuring a solar ordinance after a solar farm application in the county was denied. The county’s planning commission was authorized by the board to develop an ordinance that would be later voted on by the BOS.

County Supervisor Keith Guzy said the ordinance involved consultation and legal, which ended up costing almost $50,000. According to Guzy, the ordinance would put parameters in place before a company would be even considered for a special use permit for a solar farm project.

“An ordinance represents the value of the citizen and the directive of the BOS for the best interest of our county,” Guzy said in an email.

Tuesday night, the BOS voted Tuesday 2-4 not in favor of the planning commissions document, and now the ordinance will be brought back to a committee and the planning commission for adjustments.

Chris Anderson, with Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, said this is disappointing, considering there was much support for it after the public hearing on the ordinance in December.

“Now there’s a very good ordinance on the table, it doesn’t make sense to be weakening that ordinance, there was plenty of time before the public hearing and the people have spoken, pass the ordinance,” Anderson said.

There is no word yet on when the revised ordinance will be presented to the board.

