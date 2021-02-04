Page County Public Forum to host ‘A Year of COVID’ via Zoom

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Page County Public Forum is hosting an open discussion called “A Year of COVID — Understanding the Local Effects of the Pandemic and the Way Forward,” and members of the community are invited to attend.

The open discussion will feature a panel of experts, including Johns Hopkins University Professor Dr. Zory Glaser, local health professional Dr. David Switzer and Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene.

The discussion will be moderated by Justin Wheelock, a 2019 graduate of Luray High School and a second-year student at UVA studying neuroscience and studio arts on a pre-med track.

According to a press release from the Page County Public Forum, the speakers will discuss plans for mass-vaccinations, the science and safety of the vaccines, the importance of continuing mask-wearing and social distancing, the local toll of the pandemic and its personal effects, how the pandemic has exposed social inequities in healthcare and more.

The discussion will be held on Tuesday, February 23, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To join the discussion, click here and enter the passcode “789201.”

