Advertisement

Page County Public Forum to host ‘A Year of COVID’ via Zoom

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Page County Public Forum is hosting an open discussion called “A Year of COVID — Understanding the Local Effects of the Pandemic and the Way Forward,” and members of the community are invited to attend.

The open discussion will feature a panel of experts, including Johns Hopkins University Professor Dr. Zory Glaser, local health professional Dr. David Switzer and Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene.

The discussion will be moderated by Justin Wheelock, a 2019 graduate of Luray High School and a second-year student at UVA studying neuroscience and studio arts on a pre-med track.

According to a press release from the Page County Public Forum, the speakers will discuss plans for mass-vaccinations, the science and safety of the vaccines, the importance of continuing mask-wearing and social distancing, the local toll of the pandemic and its personal effects, how the pandemic has exposed social inequities in healthcare and more.

The discussion will be held on Tuesday, February 23, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To join the discussion, click here and enter the passcode “789201.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photos
Virginia Senate passes bill requiring in-person school
Reggie Green
GoFundMe created for friend of Staunton’s West End
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
VDH: Case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Northwest Va.
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Former city councilmember Bruce Elder has died, according to Staunton's mayor
Bruce Elder, former Staunton councilman, has died

Latest News

Patrick Morrisey
W.Va. AG reaches $10M settlement with McKinsey
Virginia is halting deactivations of idle E-ZPass accounts
VCU researchers study UK COVID-19 strain as variant makes its way to Commonwealth
Gov. Northam plans for children to return to school