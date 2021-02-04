Practice begins Thursday for VHSL spring football season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Practice for the VHSL football 2021 spring season is set to begin Thursday for teams in the Shenandoah Valley and throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.

High school football teams are preparing for a condensed spring campaign after the 2020 fall season was called off due to COVID-19.

“We’re ready to go,” said Broadway head coach Danny Grogg. “It’s been a long time coming. We have been preparing for this thing since June or July. It’s been a long haul...to be able to put the helmets on, and the pads on and really find out what type of team we are.”

Teams are hoping to play six regular-season games before a shortened postseason. Games are scheduled to start for teams in the Shenandoah Valley on Monday, February 22. The first Friday night of action is February 26.

“The kids are just super excited to go and I, myself, was losing sleep last night tossing and turning just trying to get last-minute details done,” said East Rockingham head coach Donnie Coleman during a Zoom interview Wednesday afternoon. “Talking with some of the assistants, it’s a great vibe.”

