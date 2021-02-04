Advertisement

Practice begins Thursday for VHSL spring football season

Practice for the VHSL football 2021 spring season is set to begin Thursday for teams in the...
Practice for the VHSL football 2021 spring season is set to begin Thursday for teams in the Shenandoah Valley and throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Practice for the VHSL football 2021 spring season is set to begin Thursday for teams in the Shenandoah Valley and throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.

High school football teams are preparing for a condensed spring campaign after the 2020 fall season was called off due to COVID-19.

“We’re ready to go,” said Broadway head coach Danny Grogg. “It’s been a long time coming. We have been preparing for this thing since June or July. It’s been a long haul...to be able to put the helmets on, and the pads on and really find out what type of team we are.”

Teams are hoping to play six regular-season games before a shortened postseason. Games are scheduled to start for teams in the Shenandoah Valley on Monday, February 22. The first Friday night of action is February 26.

“The kids are just super excited to go and I, myself, was losing sleep last night tossing and turning just trying to get last-minute details done,” said East Rockingham head coach Donnie Coleman during a Zoom interview Wednesday afternoon. “Talking with some of the assistants, it’s a great vibe.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photos
Virginia Senate passes bill requiring in-person school
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office says Christina Sue Ritchie has been missing since...
UPDATE: Missing Augusta County woman safely located
Former city councilmember Bruce Elder has died, according to Staunton's mayor
Bruce Elder, former Staunton councilman, has died
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
File image
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating report of armed robbery

Latest News

Bench leads JMU to fourth straight win
Bench leads JMU to fourth straight win
The No. 14 Virginia men’s basketball team earned a road win at NC State, 64-57, Wednesday night.
No. 14 UVA earns road win at NC State
File image
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Wednesday, February 3
The James Madison men’s basketball team defeated Elon, 78-57, Wednesday evening at the Atlantic...
Bench comes up big as Dukes win fourth straight