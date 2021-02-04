Remembering retired Augusta County Fire Captain Mike Reed

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Community members are remembering and honoring retired Augusta County Fire Captain Mike Reed, who passed away Sunday at his home. He was 63 years old.

“He listened, he really cared about what you had to say, and he was just that guy. He was a fireman’s fireman,” Battalion Chief Bryan Mace said.

Capt. Reed started his service as a volunteer at Station 11 in Fishersville, and then Station 10 in Staunton. He became full time and provided 26 years of service to Augusta County before retiring.

Mace said he grew up in the fire station and got to see Capt. Reed’s dedication first hand, noting that his leadership left a mark on everyone he met.

“He was just that guy. Anything anybody needed. He’d give you the shirt of his back, and he’s willing to help at a moment’s notice. He’d help you do anything, on shift or off shift,” Battalion Chief Bryan Mace said.

Mace said he was a talker, keeping people on shift up until one in the morning with conversations.

“He was always wanting to talk. If he needed to talk to you about something serious, his famous quote was, ‘Let’s go have a chew.’ You knew he was getting ready to talk to you about something when he said ‘Let’s go have a chew,’” Mace said.

And through those conversations, Capt. Reed shared his knowledge. Mace said he learned a lot from him.

“The ones that got to work from him learned so much from him. Like I said, he was the smartest guy in the room and never would claim it. His leadership, how he treated people, his passion for the job — he tried to make everybody be the best they could be,” Mace said.

Capt. Reed’s graveside service is Friday at 2 p.m. at Thornrose Cemetery. Anyone who was impacted by Capt. Reed is encouraged to come out and show their support.

