Sen. Warner calls for bi-partisan COVID relief

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) spoke to reporters Thursday.
Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) spoke to reporters Thursday.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is pushing for another round of bi-partisan COVID relief.

In a press briefing Thursday, Warner said the latest Republican proposal is too small, while noting he would like to see some changes to President Biden’s proposal.

Warner would like to see stimulus checks tailored to the needs of low-income Americans and people who have lost their jobs due to COVID.

He also hopes for more support for struggling state and local governments.

“The reason why I favor a bi-partisan package is not because it makes the specifics of the deal better, but it does mean then both parties have to buy into the results. So if there are mistakes made, then both parties have to be responsible to try to fix it,” Warner said.

The Democratic Senator would also like to take $50 billion from the next COVID relief package and dedicate it to nationwide broadband expansion efforts.

