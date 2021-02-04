Advertisement

Shenandoah National Park implements federal mask requirement

Shenandoah National Park.
Shenandoah National Park.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah National Park announced it is immediately implementing a mask requirement for employees, visitors, partners and contractors.

According to a press release from Shenandoah National Park (SNP), face masks are now required in all park buildings and facilities, including park visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops, restaurants, backcountry shelters, picnic pavilions and restrooms.

The press release says masks are also required on NPS-managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including crowded trailheads, overlooks, narrow or busy trials and other areas that draw large groups of visitors.

You can learn more about the requirement here and on signs throughout the park. You can learn more about President Biden’s Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing here.

