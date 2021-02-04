Advertisement

Snow doesn’t slow Broadway on day one of football practice

Snow is still on the ground at Broadway High School but that didn’t stop the Gobblers’ football...
Snow is still on the ground at Broadway High School but that didn’t stop the Gobblers’ football team from taking the practice field Thursday afternoon.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Snow is still on the ground at Broadway High School but that didn’t stop the Gobblers’ football team from taking the practice field Thursday afternoon.

Broadway, VHSL teams around the Shenandoah Valley, and programs throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia were able to begin preseason practice Thursday in preparation for the upcoming 2021 spring football season. The 2020 fall season was postponed due to COVID-19.

“It’s been a crazy year already and we have weathered the storm with everything thrown at us so we are just doing the same thing here,” said Broadway senior WR/DE Nate Tinnell.

Broadway head coach Danny Grogg says the Gobblers’ senior class decided to practice outside Thursday, in the snow, rather than opt for an indoor workout.

“That tells you a little bit about what our team is going to be this year,” said Grogg. “Just a tough, gritty team. They are excited to be out here in the snow and we are going to make the best, take it one day at a time, and enjoy this one day at a time because we just never know what’s going to be in our future.”

Broadway is scheduled to open the season Monday, February 22 against East Rockingham.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photos
Virginia Senate passes bill requiring in-person school
Reggie Green
GoFundMe created for friend of Staunton’s West End
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
VDH: Case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Northwest Va.
Former city councilmember Bruce Elder has died, according to Staunton's mayor
Bruce Elder, former Staunton councilman, has died

Latest News

The James Madison softball team has been picked to win the CAA South Division during the 2021...
JMU softball picked to win CAA South Division
VHSL football practice begins Thursday
VHSL football practice begins Thursday
Valley District Tournament Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 3
Valley District Tournament Semifinals: Wednesday, Feb. 3
Bench leads JMU to fourth straight win
Bench leads JMU to fourth straight win