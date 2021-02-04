Snow doesn’t slow Broadway on day one of football practice

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Snow is still on the ground at Broadway High School but that didn’t stop the Gobblers’ football team from taking the practice field Thursday afternoon.

Broadway, VHSL teams around the Shenandoah Valley, and programs throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia were able to begin preseason practice Thursday in preparation for the upcoming 2021 spring football season. The 2020 fall season was postponed due to COVID-19.

“It’s been a crazy year already and we have weathered the storm with everything thrown at us so we are just doing the same thing here,” said Broadway senior WR/DE Nate Tinnell.

Broadway head coach Danny Grogg says the Gobblers’ senior class decided to practice outside Thursday, in the snow, rather than opt for an indoor workout.

“That tells you a little bit about what our team is going to be this year,” said Grogg. “Just a tough, gritty team. They are excited to be out here in the snow and we are going to make the best, take it one day at a time, and enjoy this one day at a time because we just never know what’s going to be in our future.”

Broadway is scheduled to open the season Monday, February 22 against East Rockingham.

