Advertisement

Some top baby foods contain toxic metals

A congressional report found some leading baby food manufacturers knowingly sold products with...
A congressional report found some leading baby food manufacturers knowingly sold products with high levels of toxic metals.(Source: CNN, KCAL/KCBS, KGO)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) – A congressional investigation has found that leading baby food manufacturers knowingly sold products with high levels of toxic metals.

The report by the House subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy says dangerous levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury exist in some baby foods.

These metals can cause devastating damage to a developing baby’s brain.

The Food and Drug Administration has not set a minimum level for heavy metals in most infant food.

But internal testing from Gerber, Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation, Nurture and Hain Celestial Group showed there were levels of heavy metals that exceeded the FDA limits set for bottled water.

Most of the manufacturers only test the ingredients and not the finished product.

Before seeing the report, all the manufacturers said their food is rigorously tested and meets their safety standards.

The FDA said it is reviewing the report’s findings.

The report recommends the agency start standardizing levels for each toxic metal and do mandatory testing of any baby food product before it hits the shelves.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photos
Virginia Senate passes bill requiring in-person school
Reggie Green
GoFundMe created for friend of Staunton’s West End
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
VDH: Case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Northwest Va.
Former city councilmember Bruce Elder has died, according to Staunton's mayor
Bruce Elder, former Staunton councilman, has died

Latest News

A judge ordered corrections authorities to provide organic food to Jacob Chansley, the capitol...
Man who wore horns at US Capitol to get organic food in jail
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden strikes tough tone on Russia in diplomatic push
Corey Vaughn standing in front of the race car that he worked on for Scott Taylor.
Staunton autobody shop’s work featured on Discovery Channel’s ‘Street Outlaws’
Giant Food donates $60,000 to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Giant Food donates $60K to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Old Dominion Electric Cooperative sets net-zero carbon dioxide emissions goal