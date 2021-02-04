Staunton autobody shop’s work featured on Discovery Channel’s ‘Street Outlaws’

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — An autobody shop in Staunton has been busy working on a street racing car that will be featured on Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws show.

“I’ve always done body and paintwork since I was like 15, and I opened this place 5 years ago,” Corey Vaughn, owner of CV Kustomz, said. “We do motorcycles, cars, insurance work — We do custom paint, of course, race cars that we’ve got into here lately... Thanks to a buddy of mine, Billy Lobdale, that got us started with Scott Taylor.”

Scott Taylor is one of the racers featured on Street Outlaws.

Vaughn said he joked with his friend Billy about getting Taylor to have his car worked on in his shop, but eight months later, he got a call from Scott Taylor.

“It was exciting to have somebody from Mississippi bring their car all the way here to a little shop to have it done,” Vaughn said. “I was shocked and also thrilled to do it.”

About a year ago, Vaughn and his crew worked on Taylor’s Track Doe, which has been featured on the Discovery Channel show. About five months ago, Taylor reached out to Vaughn again to have him work on another one of his cars.

“He brought his ’67 Camaro streetcar that we’re finishing up now, and he’ll pick up Saturday,” Vaughn said. “Had to strip the whole thing down, redo all the bodywork. It was blue; we painted it white with the black stripes.”

Vaughn said he feels lucky and grateful to have the opportunity to work on Taylor’s car.

“Rather it be this car or a customer’s car, when they’re painted and it looks good, and you put it together and they’re happy, and they tell their friends and they bring more work to us... That’s the best part of the whole job,” Vaughn said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.