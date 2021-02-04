Staunton remembers family-man, former council member, and business owner Bruce Elder

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton is remembering Bruce Elder. The family-man, former councilman, and business owner passed away Tuesday at the age of 63 following a long battle with cancer.

Bruce Elder fell in love with the Staunton after visiting with a friend in 1988. He moved to the Queen City one year later with his family, bought a building downtown, and opened up Bruce Elder Antique and Classic Automobiles.

“The town has been wonderful to me. It gave me an opportunity to expand my business and educate my children in a small-town environment,” said Elder during an interview in March 2006. “And I feel that I have a real good sense of what makes this town special.”

Friends say Elder never met a stranger.

“Everybody that met Bruce knew that they had just met somebody they had known their entire life,” said Brian Rhodes. Rhodes, who worked for Elder described him as not just his boss, but a mentor, friend, and father-figure.

“After one, one, attending one conference, the next year everybody would ‘hey Bruce, you know how are...’, they all knew him,” said Carolyn Dull, a Staunton councilwoman who served with Elder.

“He started his business when he was 15 years old with $50,” said Rhodes.

Remembered as a walking encyclopedia of car knowledge, Elder was also known as a storyteller.

“He had 10,000 stories,” said former councilman and friend, Dave Metz.

“Whether it be funny, or whether it be endearing, he could tell a story,” stated Rhodes.

“They were just fascinating,” said Dull.

Elder was elected to Staunton City Council for the first time in 2006.

“He was an intelligent, extremely intelligent man. He saw the potential in Staunton,” said Dull.

For years, he spoke out against predatory lending and advocated for revitalizing Staunton and Staunton Crossing.

“He was always sort of the one that says ‘guys, we can do better than this,’” said Metz.

Then Elder was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and forced to end his run for Congress.

“He still had just such an upbeat attitude about it and I just I think we should all learn from something like that,” stated Metz.

Despite Elder’s passion for the community and automobiles, his wife Cathy says he was proudest of their four children.

“None of us are here forever. We are leaving a legacy that was left to us and hopefully to leave things better than the way we found it,” said Elder during an April 2009 interview.

