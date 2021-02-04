Terry McAuliffe and Kirk Cox debut plans on education and combating learning loss

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the crowded race for the Governor’s mansion heats up, education is a central piece of the platform for many candidates. Two presumed front-runners announced new plans to mitigate learning loss and prepare Virginia for the future.

While Del. Kirk Cox (R-66th District) unveiled his plan to return students to school in a press conference, former Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) hosted a roundtable discussion about increasing STEM education.

They could face each other this November, but on this, they agree: getting students back in school is the first step in preventing learning loss, and increasing educational opportunities outside of school will be just as important as what happens inside it.

“We’ve got to get folks back in the classroom as soon as we can do that safely,” McAuliffe explained. “We are going to have to deal, and that’s why in my $2 billion education budget, I talked a lot about wraparound services.”

“By the way, I will be one of those tutors,” Cox said. “I’m more than happy to do that, having taught for 30 years.”

Cox laid out a 10 point plan, all aimed at stopping and then reversing the trend of falling grades due to online learning. The plan includes increasing funding for teachers helping tutor or teaching in summer remediation programs and opening those programs to more students.

“Number one, provide additional state funding for one on one small group tutoring on a personalized level through local school divisions for the rest of 2021 school year and the summer.”

He says he’ll get his hands dirty in that effort, too, as a former teacher.

“Every one of my sports teams, I would have required after school study halls, to make sure that they had individualized instruction, instruction where they were struggling. If it was in government or history, I would do it,” Cox said. “A lot of my parents always said their kids scores went up, and their grades went up, during basketball or baseball season.”

Cox’s plan also includes reimbursement for parents for tutoring or technologies, requiring the Department of Education to develop benchmarks and screening process to asses learning loss by district, and enlisting retired teachers, substitutes, and teaching students to supplement the number of educators available to help tutor the students that suffering from distance learning.

Studies have shown that learning loss is most pronounced in communities of color, widening already sizable achievement gaps. McAuliffe aims to address that with proposals, from more tutoring to increasing teacher pay and attracting new educators. To that end, McAuliffe is proposing a new program that would pay for full-ride college scholarships to teachers that would work for five years in a high-demand area of the state: the Lucy Simms scholarship.

“If you’ll come five years, we’ll pay for everything, your full freight to get your higher education degree,” McAuliffe explained. “That’s how we begin to build Virginia and bring equity back and inclusion back into our school system.”

After seeing the disparities brought about by distance learning, McAuliffe’s plan also includes increasing access to broadband and funding for STEM-H (Science, technology, engineering, math and healthcare) education. McAuliffe plans to integrate computer science and engineering into state curriculum earlier, fund workshops, and develop new internships for high school students with the ultimate goal of becoming the number one state in the country for STEM-H education. He says the push will not only help prepare students for future jobs in high demand fields, but help the commonwealth’s economy, too, by attracting new companies looking to take advantage of a highly-trained workforce.

“I don’t view this as expense, I really don’t. I view all of us as an investment,” McAuliffe said. “If we invest early in our children and get them interested in these high paying jobs, ultimately, that comes back to the state many times over.”

