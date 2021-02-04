Advertisement

Va. cities, counties sign letter seeking clean transportation

States are targeting EVs for new tax revenue.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV/C3 Press Release) — Nine Virginia cities and counties joined a call for legislation to advance cleaner transportation in the Commonwealth by signing a letter asking the General Assembly to pass strong standards for the amount of low and zero-emissions vehicle in the state.

The letter was shepherded by the Community Climate Collaborative (C3). According to a press release from C3, Albemarle County, the mayor and vice mayor of Alexandria, Arlington County, the mayor of Blacksburg, City of Charlottesville, City of Fairfax, City of Harrisonburg, Mayor of Norfolk and Mayor of Richmond all signed.

The press release, which you can read in full here, says, “According to a recent Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action (VCCA) report, the health impacts attributable to Virginia-specific transportation emissions are valued at $750 million annually. Moreover, air pollution and the associated costs disproportionately impact low-income and minority communities, where respiratory illness is correlated with higher exposure to emissions from fossil fuel vehicles.”

The press release also says the VCCA study found that the state could significantly reduce healthcare costs by implementing low and zero-emissions vehicle standards.

“Being good environmental stewards is near and dear to the heart of everyone that calls The Friendly City home. Clean transportation opportunities are a must to ensure future prosperity for all residents of the Commonwealth, which is why it is so important that these efforts to protect our community’s environmental health are made available to every resident no matter their economic means,” said Deanna Reed, Mayor of Harrisonburg, in the press release.

