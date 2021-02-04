Advertisement

Va. Democratic candidates file lawsuit to allow digital petitions

Harrisonburg City Hall voting for the 2020 Presidental Election.
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Several Virginia candidates up for election later this year have filed a lawsuit against the Virginia Department of Elections and the Virginia State Board of Elections. They want more safety and flexibility when it comes to candidate’s petitions.

Right now, petitions for local candidates need to be signed in-person and with a witness, but because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, several candidates want signatures to be able to be acquired digitally, which was recently permitted for statewide candidates.

The lawsuit was filed by Jennifer Adeli, Delegate Lee Carter, Patrick Fritz, Karishma Mehta, Jennifer Kitchen, and Dr. Mark Downey.

Jennifer Kitchen is running to represent the commonwealth’s 25th district, which includes parts of Rockingham and Augusta counties, in Virginia’s House of Delegates this year.

“We only have to collect 125 [signatures]. We feel like that’s reasonable, but we do feel that would be socially irresponsible of us during a pandemic to require people to be out in public collecting those signatures,” Kitchen said.

While signatures are usually collected at large events or while door-knocking, Kitchen said those are not the safest options now. Some drive-thru petition events will be held in the coming weeks.

“Even moving something online, we know there’s a lack of internet access in a lot of rural communities, so the key here is accessibility for everyone,” Kitchen said. “We’re going to keep those events but then also give the opportunity for people that are at a higher risk or can’t make it to events.”

Kitchen said this could help candidates on both sides, and make sure all individuals can be a part of the democratic process during the pandemic.

The SAW Drive-Thru Petition Event on Feb. 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center.

