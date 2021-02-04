VADOC reports 10,391 inmates, 4,515 staff vaccinated as of Thursday
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) took to Twitter late Thursday afternoon to thank its health services staff for working to vaccinate its inmates and staff for COVID-19.
According to a tweet from VADOC, health services staff have vaccinated 10,391 inmates and 4,515 staff within its facilities as of noon on Thursday, February 4.
