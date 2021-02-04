Virginia AMBER Alert issued for abducted toddler

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia State Police Release) - Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Newport News Police Department, for a child abduction that took place February 4, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Police said the boy is believed to be in extreme danger and was last reported seen at an address on Preakness Drive in Newport News, Virginia.

Three-month-old Jiraiya Sage Cherry is Black with black hair and brown eyes. He is 1-foot-1 inch tall and ten pounds, last reported seen wearing a red and white stripe onesie with blue pants.

Police said the boy is believed to have been abducted by a Black woman who is about 24 years old and roughly 5′6″ with brown eyes and long black hair extensions. She was last reported seen wearing a black face mask and black jacket, and driving a silver four-door sedan with a Virginia license plate.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.

Virginia State Police has issued an Amber Alert pic.twitter.com/qNQZVa2Qia — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) February 4, 2021

