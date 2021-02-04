Wanted: Randall Reyes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Randall Reyes, 41, is wanted by the local police.

Reyes is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for obtaining money by false pretenses, credit card fraud, identity theft and credit card larceny.

He’s known to be from Rockingham County, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

