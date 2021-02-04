Advertisement

Wilder: Virginia is headed back to re-segregation in schools

Governor Wilder
Governor Wilder(NBC12)
By Henry Graff, NBC12
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s first Black governor says the state is headed back to re-segregation in schools.

But, Doug Wilder also says there’s still hope if the right people step up.

Former governor Wilder points to a VCU study from late last year indicating school segregation by race and poverty is deepening in Virginia.

Wilder says the solution is money.

“I don’t think there’s any question that we’re going through a period of witnessing racism and the return to some aspects of it,” Doug Wilder, (D) Former Virginia Governor, said.

As we mark Black History Month, a trailblazer in state politics says it’s less about celebration and more about our leaders getting to work.

“You don’t need to study black history to know that it’s wrong to mistreat human beings,” Wilder said.

The VCU report reveals that segregation among schools in the same division contributes to half or more of all multiracial school segregation in Virginia’s metropolitan regions, including central Virginia (56%).

Wilder says the focus should be on funneling as much money as possible into making the state’s education system equitable.

“You’ve got to raise up the educational system because the education system is the keystone, the bedrock for anything else to come from it in terms of liberty,” Wilder said.

The report offers a series of suggestions to help.

Among them, establishing certification requirements for superintendents, school boards, principals and teachers related to school segregation and integration.

Wilder says it will be interesting to watch the race for governor because the number of names is now in the hat from both republicans and democrats.

