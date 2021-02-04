Advertisement

W.Va. AG reaches $10M settlement with McKinsey

Patrick Morrisey
Patrick Morrisey(WDTV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WHSV/Office of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey Press Release) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reached a $10 million settlement on Thursday with McKinsey & Company Inc., a consulting firm he blames for having designed marketing plans and programs that helped fuel the Mountain State’s opioid epidemic.

[READ MORE: McKinsey agrees to pay nearly $600M over opioid crisis]

According to a press release from Attorney General Morrisey’s office, the settlement resolves allegations that McKinsey & Company Inc. collected millions from the nation’s largest opioid manufacturers to boost sales of OxyContin.

Morrisey alleges in the press release, “McKinsey targeted high-volume prescribers, considered ways to conceal its activity and involved itself in conflicts of interest by consulting with governments and nonprofits to clean up the very crisis it helped create, all while still working for those same opioid makers.”

The press release says the settlement and corresponding lawsuit were filed on Thursday in Greenbrier County Circuit Court. The settlement requires McKinsey to pay $10 million to West Virginia, prohibits the company from doing business related to opioids and requires them to develop a records retention program.

The press release also says the lawsuit alleged that some employees had considered destroying documents related to the company’s work with Purdue. The lawsuit also alleged McKinsey’s strategy targeted prescribers who wrote the most prescriptions to boost sales and specific patients to increase brand loyalty.

“Marketing efforts to boost the profits of opioid drug makers have caused – and continue to cause – immense harm to West Virginia,” Attorney General Morrisey said in the press release. “Such strategies valued profits above human life, and those responsible must be held accountable. These funds must be used to solve the root causes of opioid abuse, and I am committed to working to develop a long-term plan to help our state’s citizens and communities on a road to recovery.”

You can read Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s lawsuit here, and the corresponding settlement terms here.

