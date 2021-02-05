Brother’s Craft Brewing hosts food drive benefitting BRAFB

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the entire month of February, Brother’s Craft Brewing in Harrisonburg, is collecting food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. This effort, called the Souper Bowl food drive, aims to support the Bank during a time when supplies are low.

“Not a lot goes on in February, aside from the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day. But also, when you look at a lot of your community services, after the holidays is a very hard time because of course, resources are used through the holidays,” said Josh Harold, Taproom Manager at Brother’s.

He says, the family owned business is always looking to support the community.

The partnership between Brother’s and the BRAFB began in 2017. It has now expanded to this month’s drive plus a special Cask for a Cause event on Feb. 19.

From Brother’s Craft Brewing website:

“In accordance with the current guidelines of Governor Northam’s Phase 3, we will have…-A “cask” infusion available from 1-10 pm that will be offered as $5 pints for onsite consumption and $10 32 oz grunt fills.-For those practicing social distancing, grunt fills can be obtained through walk-in purchase or our #BrosThru curbside service.-A silent auction for the framed event poster.-Need a virtual option? Looking for other ways to help out? Head to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s website to make an online donation or to find out other ways to give:https://www.brafb.org/brothers/

Come out to help out this wonderful cause by bringing in some donations for the food drive, buying a pint from the cask, and participating in the silent auction for the framed poster for the event. All proceeds from the cask and the silent auction will go to the BRAFB and their cause.”

Abena Foreman-Trice with the BRAFB says, these efforts by the brewery are needed now more than ever.

“We’re seeing roughly 16% more visitors coming to our doors, who never utilized our food distribution, food assistance network before,” Foreman-Trice said.

This is the 5th year the brewery has hosted this Souper Bowl food drive, and Harold says the goal is to collect around 100lbs of food.

To donate, you can drop food off at Brother’s, there is a donation box right inside the door. You can also donate money through brafb.org. Foreman-Trice says $1 can equal four meals for those in need.

For a list of needed items, visit: https://www.brotherscraftbrewing.com/event/souper-bowl-february-food-drive/

