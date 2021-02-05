Central Shenandoah Health District strives for equitable vaccine distribution

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District, which serves most of the Shenandoah Valley, continues its COVID-19 vaccine distribution and they are trying to reach all communities.

A major problem for people living in this health district has been internet access to sign onto the waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some first responders are helping get people signed up in Rockingham County and the health district is working with localities to ramp up those phone registration efforts.

Laura Lee Wight, with the CSHD, said in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, vaccine information is being translated into the city and county’s top five languages.

On Feb. 5, a waitlist registration form is launching in Spanish and the health district is also adding a Spanish information tab on its website.

Wight said on Mondays and Wednesdays the CSHD holds office hours from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. From 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. there will be Spanish office hours, and 7:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. are English office hours.

At the state level, the Virginia Department of Health is looking for Community Ambassadors to help share health and vaccine information with diverse and vulnerable communities.

“Anybody can sign up to become a community ambassador. Basically what they’re saying is, if you provide me with information, I will make sure my community knows about it so that program is still ramping up,” Wight said. “They’re collecting names if anyone is interested, please go to the VDH website to sign up.”

The CSHD is working with faith organizations, too.

In March, the CSHD is looking to increase town hall events to speak directly with community members about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This will provide them a space to ask questions and express their fears. That’s what our office hours are providing, but we want to do this at a larger scale,” Wight said.

The CSHD has been moving forward with vaccinations for the homeless population and shelter workers, Wight said.

“There are different ways to address the access concern, for example, transportation. That may look like a clinic going to them and we provide the vaccine on-site, or it could be providing transportation to an already established clinic,” Wight said.

Wight said the state is working to create a more “unified approach” to vaccinating people across the commonwealth.

“That would also help [the CSHD] address areas of concern in regards to communities that are traditionally underserved, don’t have access to health care resources, insurance or Black and brown communities or our communities that don’t speak English,” Wight said.

For more information about vaccines from the Central Shenandoah Health District, click here.

If you do not have internet access, you can call the Central Shenandoah Health District at (540) 332-7830.

