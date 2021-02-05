Dukes anxious, ready to play games

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Members of the James Madison football team say they are ready to play.

“We are very ready to play a game,” said JMU redshirt senior safety Wayne Davis via Zoom Thursday evening.

The Dukes practiced again at Bridgeforth Stadium Thursday in preparation for the 2021 spring season. JMU is scheduled to play eight regular-season games, starting with the season opener at home on February 20 against Morehead State. Preseason practice began for James Madison on Friday, January 22.

Now at Bridgeforth Stadium where preseason practice continues for @JMUFootball pic.twitter.com/B6JhVHRFZ0 — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) February 4, 2021

“It’s been going well,” said JMU redshirt senior center J.T. Timming. “We are about 16 days out from the first game and we are all just ready to hit somebody else other than our own people on our team. And we are just really excited to keep working hard and hit the season.”

JMU and FCS teams around the country are taking part in the 2021 spring season after the 2020 fall campaign was postponed due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.