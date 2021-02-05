Governor Northam indicates school may run into summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam told the Washington Post Thursday that summer school may be in the cards for at least some Virginia students this year, in an effort to help them catch up after months of often-virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he would announce plans Friday that might involve extending classroom studies into the summer. No specifics have been announced. You can watch Friday’s briefing with the governor on WDBJ7, wdbj7.com or on the WDBJ7 Facebook page.

Watch the full Washington Post conversation here:

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) discusses how he is trying to streamline the vaccine rollout in VA. Jake Wood, CEO of Team Rubicon, also joins us to talk about the creative ways he’s deploying military veterans to help those in need during the pandemic. https://t.co/7HwEtWOamd — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 4, 2021

