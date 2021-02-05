Hate crime charge dropped for 5 involved in attacking a Shenandoah County pastor

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to court documents, hate crime charges against five people who were arrested for allegedly attacking a black pastor in Edinburg have been dropped.

This all stemmed from an incident last summer when pastor Leon McCray was assaulted by a group at his apartment complex and pulled out a weapon in self-defense.

But when the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrived, McCray was arrested and was charged with brandishing a firearm.

In a prior interview, McCray told WHSV it started when he noticed two people dragging an old refrigerator toward the dumpsters at the apartment building he owns in Edinburg.

He said he asked the two to leave the property and they “got irate” with him before leaving. But then they came back with three others, threatening him and “using all types of racial slurs,” he said.

“Racial epithets, and the N-word, and your Black life, your M-F Black life don’t make, it doesn’t make a difference in this county, it doesn’t make a difference to me, and we will kill you,” McCray told WHSV.

On June 16, the Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney filed a motion to Nolle Prosqui the charge but McCray and his attorney still wish the charge to be expunged.

On Friday, the five suspects appeared in Shenandoah General District Court to have their cases finalized.

Amanda Salyers was found guilty of assault and battery and trespassing. Both of her sentences were suspended and will serve two years under probation.

Dennis and Donny Salyers were both found guilty of assault and battery and assault by a mob with their sentencing suspended and will serve two years under probation.

Farah Salyers was found guilty of simple assault by a mob with her sentence suspended and will serve one year under probation. Christopher Sharp was also found guilty of trespassing with his sentence suspended under on year probation.

According to court documents, all five of the defendants had their hate crime charge dropped along with other charges dismissed. In Virginia, the Commonwealth’s Attorney is still able to bring the felony charges to a Grand Jury to seek direct indictments.

WHSV reached out to Mr. McCray and his attorney who said they hope the Commonwealth’s Attorney does seek the indictments.

