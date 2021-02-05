Advertisement

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Thursday, February 4

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Thursday, February 4:

For coverage of the Valley District Tournaments, click here.

BOYS

Page County 85, Luray 53

Strasburg 51, Clarke County 43

Staunton 60, Wilson Memorial 54

GIRLS

Luray 66, Page County 51

Strasburg 58, Clarke County 51

East Rockingham 50, Eastern Mennonite 15

Wilson Memorial 62, Staunton 57

Wilson Memorial claims Shenandoah District championship

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

BOYS

Carmelo Pacheco (Spotswood): 28 points

Canaan Pierce (Page County): 22 points

GIRLS

***No stats/information submitted***

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic photos
Virginia Senate passes bill requiring in-person school
CVS announces 8 additional pharmacy locations to offer COVID-19 vaccine; Harrisonburg and Woodstock are on the list
Reggie Green
GoFundMe created for friend of Staunton’s West End
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
VDH: Case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Northwest Va.

Latest News

WHSV Student Athlete of the Week: Sam Liscomb (Luray)
WHSV Student Athlete of the Week: Sam Liscomb (Luray)
Sam Liscomb is the Pepsi-Cola of Central Virginia Student Athlete of the Week.
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Sam Liscomb
Snow is still on the ground at Broadway High School but that didn’t stop the Gobblers’ football...
Snow doesn’t slow Broadway on day one of football practice
The James Madison softball team has been picked to win the CAA South Division during the 2021...
JMU softball picked to win CAA South Division