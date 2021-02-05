H.S. Basketball Scoreboard: Thursday, February 4
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school basketball scores from Thursday, February 4:
BOYS
Page County 85, Luray 53
Strasburg 51, Clarke County 43
Staunton 60, Wilson Memorial 54
GIRLS
Luray 66, Page County 51
Strasburg 58, Clarke County 51
East Rockingham 50, Eastern Mennonite 15
Wilson Memorial 62, Staunton 57
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
BOYS
Carmelo Pacheco (Spotswood): 28 points
Canaan Pierce (Page County): 22 points
GIRLS
***No stats/information submitted***
