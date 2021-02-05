Advertisement

Millions of dollars in Super Bowl bets expected in Virginia

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whether you want to bet on the opening coin flip or the outcome of the big game Sunday, you can now legally do so in Virginia.

The state currently has five mobile sportsbook apps cleared for play.

According to Gambling.com, $6.5 billion is wagered on the Super Bowl each year across the U.S.

“If you look at the Super Bowl last year for other states with legal mobile betting, Pennsylvania took $30 million in Super Bowl bets a year ago and 78 percent of that was via mobile. So that just shows you how important it was for Virginia to get mobile up and running,” said Dan Kilbridge, with Gambling.com.

The state will take home 15 percent of all money generated by gambling this weekend. That money goes into the general fund to be used for education, infrastructure, and more.

