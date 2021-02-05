Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Sam Liscomb

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sam Liscomb is a three-sport standout student-athlete at Luray High School.

“He’s just been one of those athletes that come across in a small school not many times,” Steven Printz, Luray’s cross country coach, said.

Sam runs cross country and plays on the basketball and soccer teams at Luray.

“Sam encompasses the Bulldog spirit, the Luray spirit and the Luray lineage, as well,” Luray Spanish teacher Gwen Burley said. “He has what I call all ‘A’s.’ He’s got the attitude, he’s got the academics and he’s got his athletic abilities and he’s just achieving all of these.”

All those “A’s” Sam possesses add up to a strong leader around his peers.

“I just really love the team atmosphere and working with all the guys,” Liscomb said.

“The students that he’s friends with really respect him,” Burley said. “The other young students really look up to him.”

One of those younger students is his brother, who also plays basketball and soccer at Luray High School.

“We started playing sports together and it’s just made us closer throughout the years,” Sam said of his brother.

There’s a long lineage of athletes in the family including Sam’s mom, who got him into cross country.

“She’s one of my biggest inspirations,” Liscomb said. “She’s been running marathons and that really just sparked me up inside. She definitely motivates me a lot.”

Sam’s motivation continues to be through the roof as he gets ready to compete in his final season as a Bulldog.

“He’s just worked his tail off in the offseason, throughout the summer and the fall and he’s probably put in over 600 miles in the last six to seven months,” Printz said. “He’s ready to rock and roll.”

Sam has his sights set on big success, including making the state tournament with his cross country squad.

“We missed it by four points last year and that didn’t sit well with the team, so we’re hoping to accomplish that this year.”

Following graduation from Luray High School, Sam plans to pursue a career in architecture.

