Dukes dominate fourth quarter in win over Elon

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team defeated Elon, 67-55, Saturday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

The game featured nine ties, eight lead changes, and was tied, 47-47, after three quarters. The Dukes pulled away with a strong fourth quarter by outscoring the Phoenix, 20-8, in the final frame.

Madison Green led all scorers with 18 points for JMU. Her teammate Kiki Jefferson chipped in 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Rayne Tucker (13 points, 9 rebounds) and Jamia Hazell (10 points, 4 rebounds) also scored in double-figures.

James Madison improves to 9-6 overall and 5-3 in CAA play. The two teams are scheduled to play again Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Harrisonburg.

