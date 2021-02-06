Advertisement

Infectious disease doctor discusses double-masking

By Simone McKenny
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:40 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The CDC recommends anyone over the age of two wear a mask in “public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household.”

But should we be wearing two masks?

“All of us could do the common sense thing of wearing a mask just to start out, that will go a long way,” Dr. William Petri with the University of Virginia explained. The double masking may be a good idea because of these new variants that are more transmissible.”

Multiple cases of the new COVID variants have been found around the United States. The Virginia Department of Health announced on Friday the B.1.351 COVID-19 variant was found in Eastern Virginia.

Mask mandates are in place all over the country on both state and federal levels. More recently, the CDC is requiring masks on most forms of transportation.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge in the United States, CDC is implementing provisions of President Biden’s Executive Order on Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel and will require the wearing of masks by all travelers into, within, or out of the United States, e.g., on airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-shares.”

Rates of COVID-19 cases remain high across the United States. The average number of daily cases in the last 7 days is 42...

Posted by CDC on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Petri said whether wearing one mask or two, wearing it is vital.

“The CDC has been doing contact tracing, to see how someone gets infected. In a lot of cases it is, not wearing a mask and being in a social gathering. Wearing a mask to start out will go a long way,” he said.

Petri added the best masks are the ones that fit snug and with more than one layer of coverage.

“Not necessarily N95, but these ear loop surgical masks are probably much better than just the bandanas,” Petri explained.

To find more about COVID in your community, click here.

