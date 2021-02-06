Advertisement

Security very tight ahead of Super Bowl 55 in Tampa

Super Bowl 55 security. (Source: WWSB)
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a lot of excitement in the air over Super Bowl 55 in Tampa. Barricades that you see around Raymond James Stadium is just a taste of some of the tight security.

“Security got to be this way because unfortunately there are a lot of nut jobs out there and it’s watched all over the world,” said Tom Maino, a Tampa resident.

Fans visiting Tampa noticing the heightened security around the stadium and at the Super Bowl Fan Experience event. Some fans who have been to previous Super Bowls say they have never seen security this tight.

“It’s extremely more secure today than even in Miami last year, you can’t get in anywhere,” said Julie Holloway, a Lutz resident.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office will have about 20 deputies including mounted patrol with three horses. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is providing one member from their Hazardous Devices Unit. Many other law enforcement is on hand from Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties and from all over the country. Bomb sniffing could be seen all around as well. Anyone without a ticket will not be able to get anywhere near the stadium.

“We’re constantly looking at threats around the country and not just what happened in D.C. on January 6th but around the world and see where things have been successful,” said Scott McAllister with the Department of Homeland Security. “And we compare that to our plan and see what adjustments we need to do.”

Super Bowl 55 is this Sunday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs

