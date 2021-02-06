Snow on the way for early Sunday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

First Alert Weather Morning for Sunday with snow and slick roads. The roads will be most hazardous after about 1/2am Saturday night through at least 10/11am Sunday morning. Power outages and high winds not expected. The biggest issue with this storm is slick roads especially when the snow is coming down- then improving conditions. With the storm track- here’s a look at where we have the best chance to see the lower end of the snow totals (excluding the Alleghenies) and the potential for the higher range.

TIMING: Precipitation will move into the area after midnight Sunday and continue for the morning hours. This storm is a quick mover and will not hang around as long as last week’s storm. Precipitation should wrap up between 10am-noon on Sunday with peeks of sunshine for the afternoon. The Allegheny Mountains, however, will hold onto some snow showers for the day.

TYPE: This will be mainly snow. However, temperatures on Saturday will be well into the 40s, so the atmosphere is going to be marginally near freezing by the time the storm moves in. So, we could see a brief start of a wintry mix, but should change to a wet snow as precipitation continues to fall and cool off the atmosphere.

IMPACT: Ground temperatures, especially roadways and bare ground that saw the most snow melt this week, will be quite warm because of our run of milder days before this. Because of that, I wouldn’t expect too much accumulation on these surfaces to begin. But, as the snow continues to fall the ground will cool down, and we will likely see some accumulations on untreated roads. The fact that this precipitation will be coming during the overnight hours allows the best chance for roads to become impacted before the sun comes up. So, I would expect slick spots on the roads for Sunday morning especially with snow coming down.

SNOW POTENTIAL: This storm is not cut and dry. This storm has a huge bust potential. This is contingent on the low not tracking any closer inland and total liquid amounts around 0.20-0.50″. For most of the area we are looking at 2-4″ however, there is the potential for some heavier bands east of I-81, and south of I-64 so that’s where we have outlined the potential for some slightly higher snowfall totals.

If the storm tracks slightly further east then the whole area is looking at the lower end of the range. I would give this a 20% chance of happened. Not impossible but not likely.

This storm would be capable of over-performing with heavier bands of snow especially around the Blue Ridge.

Snow for Sunday morning (WHSV)

SUNDAY: As the storm moves out by the noon hour, we’ll see peeks of sunshine for the afternoon with temperatures rising to the upper 30s to near 40. So many roads will be fine for the afternoon, especially clear and treated roads and there will be a lot of melting for the rest of the day.

