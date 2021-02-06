Advertisement

Two charged after Virginia man’s body found in woods

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two people have been arrested in the death of a Virginia man whose dismembered body was found in a wooded area.

The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports that the body of 20-year-old Dylan Dakota Whetzel was found in a wooded area of Spotsylvania County on Monday. Police said 19-year-old Brennan Thomas and 18-year-old Dominic McCall have been arrested, and both are charged with defilement of a dead body, concealing a dead body, concealing evidence and three related conspiracy charges.

The two are being held without bond in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. It isn’t clear if the men have hired attorneys. So far, charges have not been filed in Whetzel’s death.

