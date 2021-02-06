Two dead, two injured in Martinsville officer-involved shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Two people are dead, with another two in the hospital being treated for critical injuries after shots were fired Friday night at El Norteno Restaurant. No officers were injured in the incident.

According to State Police, an argument began in the bar area of the restaurant that escalated quickly into an incident that left a 23-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both of Martinsville, shot and dead at the scene.

A third man left El Norteno on foot, but was followed by two armed subjects into the parking lot of the restaurant. The two armed male subjects began firing at the other, leading to the shots being overheard by a Martinsville Police officer in his vehicle while on patrol nearby.

The officer immediately approached the two men that were firing and shot at them, hitting one with his gunfire. Both shooters then retreated back into El Norteno.

The man that initially fled on foot and was being shot at in the parking lot was not injured in either shooting.

Assistance from Martinsville Police, Virginia State Police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office all immediately responded to the scene to enter the building and secure the restaurant. About a dozen patrons and 20 employees were rescued by law enforcement after they were trapped inside with the two shooters. No further shots were fired in El Norteno.

Authorities found the two men who died from the initial shooting and a third wounded male victim during their search of the building. Another wounded male was found nearby.

The two victims’ remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy. Their identities are being kept confidential until next of kin is notified.

Another shooting at a nearby gas station shortly after the restaurant incident is being investigated by the Martinsville Police Department.

EARLIER: Three people were hurt in a shooting involving a police officer at a Martinsville restaurant.

Police say it was a shootout between two groups at El Norteno Mexican Restaurant.

Officers say it happened just before 11:00 Friday night. An officer on patrol heard the shots and witnessed people shooting at each other.

According to Police Chief Eddie Cassidy, a Martinsville officer fired his weapon during the incident.

“We had an officer respond in which people were engaged in a gun battle at the time he engaged,” Cassidy said.

The condition of the three victims has not been released.

Virginia State Police are handling the investigation, since a Martinsville Police officer was involved.

