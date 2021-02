VHSL Basketball Region Tournaments

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VHSL basketball region tournament brackets featuring teams in the Shenandoah Valley have been released.

BOYS

Region 3C

First Round - Monday, February 8

Turner Ashby at LCA - 7:30 p.m.

Fluvanna Co. at Fort Defiance - 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Spotswood - 7 p.m.

Brookville at Charlottesville - 7 p.m.

Semifinals - Wednesday, February 10

Championship - Friday, February 12

Region 2B

First Round - Monday, February 8

(8) Clarke Co. at (1) East Rockingham - 6 p.m.

(5) Buffalo Gap at (4) Strasburg - 7 p.m.

(6) Madison Co. at (3) Page Co. - 8 p.m.

(7) Stuarts Draft at (2) Staunton - 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals - Tuesday, February 9

Championship - Thursday, February 11

Region 1B

Semifinals - Tuesday, February 9

(4) Franklin at (1) Altavista

(3) Riverheads at (2) Rappahannock Co.

Championship - Thursday, February 11

GIRLS

Region 3C

First Round - Monday, February 8

Turner Ashby at LCA - 6 p.m.

TBD at Wilson Memorial - 7:30 p.m.

Brookville at Western Albemarle - 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Spotswood - 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals - TBA

Championship - TBA

Region 2B

First Round - Monday, February 8

(8) Stuarts Draft at (1) Luray - 7 p.m.

(5) Stonewall Jackson at (4) Buffalo Gap - 6 p.m.

(6) Strasburg at (3) Page Co. - 6 p.m.

(7) Staunton at (2) Madison County - 6 p.m.

Semifinals - TBA

Championship - TBA

Region 1B

Semifinals - Monday, February 8

(4) Altavista at (1) Riverheads

(3) Rappahannock Co. at (2) William Campbell

Championship - Wednesday, February 10

